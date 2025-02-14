February 14, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock moved upwards by 119.0% to $0.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • WeRide WRD stock moved upwards by 102.97% to $34.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • Escalade ESCA shares moved upwards by 29.24% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million.
  • MGO Global MGOL shares moved upwards by 20.71% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 19.14% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares increased by 14.39% to $13.27. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Losers

  • Unifi UFI shares declined by 46.7% to $3.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • Serve Robotics SERV stock declined by 36.37% to $14.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.1 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 21.09% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Alliance Entertainment AENT shares declined by 17.96% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET shares fell 7.91% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Legacy Education LGCY stock fell 6.51% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AENT Logo
AENTAlliance Entertainment Holding Corp
$4.24-18.1%
Overview
CJET Logo
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$1.62-7.90%
ESCA Logo
ESCAEscalade Inc
$15.470.98%
LGCY Logo
LGCYLegacy Education Inc
$8.70-10.2%
LTRY Logo
LTRYLottery.com Inc
$1.6214.9%
MGOL Logo
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.7025-16.9%
PEV Logo
PEVPhoenix Motor Inc
$0.3873-22.2%
SERV Logo
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$13.70-40.2%
SRM Logo
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$0.680690.1%
UFI Logo
UFIUnifi Inc
$5.802.65%
WRD Logo
WRDWeRide Inc
$31.9686.2%
YOSH Logo
YOSHYoshiharu Global Co
$13.8119.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved