12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock moved upwards by 119.0% to $0.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- WeRide WRD stock moved upwards by 102.97% to $34.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
- Escalade ESCA shares moved upwards by 29.24% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares moved upwards by 20.71% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 19.14% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares increased by 14.39% to $13.27. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
Losers
- Unifi UFI shares declined by 46.7% to $3.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Serve Robotics SERV stock declined by 36.37% to $14.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.1 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 21.09% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Alliance Entertainment AENT shares declined by 17.96% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares fell 7.91% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Legacy Education LGCY stock fell 6.51% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
