12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares rose 92.1% to $4.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Anitra AZTR stock rose 55.15% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA shares moved upwards by 25.65% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Achilles Therapeutics ACHL shares increased by 20.53% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Invivyd IVVD shares rose 14.15% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $144.7 million.
- DBV Technologies DBVT stock increased by 13.3% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
Losers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares declined by 23.3% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX stock decreased by 19.35% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.5 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB stock fell 18.23% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- ImmuCell ICCC stock decreased by 12.36% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- Oruka Therapeutics ORKA stock declined by 12.34% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.3 million.
- Omega Therapeutics OMGA shares fell 12.34% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
