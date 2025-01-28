12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock increased by 112.1% to $1.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- IMAC Hldgs BACK stock increased by 62.84% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB shares rose 61.86% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock rose 32.84% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Surgery Partners SGRY stock increased by 19.85% to $25.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Palatin Techs PTN shares rose 13.78% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
Losers
- Sharps Technology STSS stock decreased by 69.2% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares fell 63.54% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares declined by 44.73% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares declined by 20.78% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
- Onconetix ONCO shares fell 16.71% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings TVGN shares declined by 12.5% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
