12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares increased by 57.7% to $3.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Capital Clean Energy CCEC shares increased by 20.21% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock moved upwards by 19.98% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares moved upwards by 13.63% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr HTCO stock rose 11.72% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $249.9 million.
Losers
- CECO Environmental CECO shares fell 11.9% to $28.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.3 million.
- Marten Transport MRTN stock fell 8.98% to $15.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Shimmick SHIM shares declined by 8.65% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million.
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock decreased by 8.54% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- PS International Group PSIG shares declined by 7.96% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT shares fell 6.25% to $174.58. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
