12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BTC Digital BTCT stock increased by 27.7% to $6.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock moved upwards by 20.23% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares increased by 16.62% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock moved upwards by 15.09% to $32.55. The company's market cap stands at $407.0 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 11.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- SEALSQ LAES stock increased by 10.91% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $379.0 million.
Losers
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares declined by 16.2% to $0.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 9.85% to $0.94.
- Enfusion ENFN stock decreased by 7.76% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $958.1 million.
- Quantum QMCO stock declined by 7.19% to $35.8. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock fell 7.17% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Upland Software UPLD shares decreased by 6.72% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million.
