12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sana Biotechnology SANA shares moved upwards by 263.0% to $5.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Accolade ACCD shares moved upwards by 105.67% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.9 million.
- SILO Pharma SILO stock rose 82.56% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Vir Biotechnology VIR stock moved upwards by 59.31% to $12.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Absci ABSI shares moved upwards by 33.22% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.7 million.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT stock increased by 30.21% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
Losers
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares declined by 50.3% to $8.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $132.0 million.
- AVITA Medical RCEL stock decreased by 26.75% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 million.
- DarioHealth DRIO shares fell 26.15% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock fell 21.5% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Quantum-Si QSI shares decreased by 19.89% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $492.5 million.
- Microbot Medical MBOT shares declined by 18.38% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
