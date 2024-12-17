12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares rose 116.3% to $3.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $141.2 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares rose 29.42% to $14.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Quantum QMCO shares rose 26.51% to $29.44. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock moved upwards by 20.86% to $11.47. The company's market cap stands at $529.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SEALSQ LAES shares increased by 20.01% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $190.0 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares moved upwards by 18.91% to $14.65. The company's market cap stands at $848.9 million.
Losers
- Red Cat Hldgs RCAT shares decreased by 13.8% to $9.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $679.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG stock decreased by 12.46% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- SPI Energy SPI stock decreased by 12.26% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares declined by 11.43% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY shares fell 10.59% to $10.73. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock decreased by 10.01% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
