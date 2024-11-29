12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock rose 44.8% to $14.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 31.53% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
- NextTrip NTRP stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- The9 NCTY shares increased by 8.44% to $14.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.7 million.
- Couchbase BASE stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Red Cat Hldgs RCAT stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $754.6 million.
Losers
- T Stamp IDAI shares declined by 23.8% to $0.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Karooooo KARO stock declined by 11.86% to $39.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- ZenaTech ZENA shares declined by 11.36% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 9.1% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Luna Innovations LUNA stock fell 8.99% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 7.41% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
