12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Legacy Education LGCY shares moved upwards by 23.0% to $6.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares rose 19.37% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Despegar.com DESP stock rose 10.96% to $16.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 7.62% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Nerdy NRDY stock increased by 7.09% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $103.9 million.
- WeRide WRD shares increased by 6.98% to $16.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 22.8% to $0.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares decreased by 17.15% to $0.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock declined by 12.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock decreased by 8.67% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.
- Massimo MAMO shares decreased by 8.66% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 8.55% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
