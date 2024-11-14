12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Serina Therapeutics SER shares moved upwards by 33.8% to $6.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares moved upwards by 18.3% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Venus Concept VERO shares rose 16.98% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FibroBiologics FBLG stock increased by 16.23% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $126.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 13.01% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Astria Therapeutics ATXS shares increased by 11.96% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $670.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Nuvectis Pharma NVCT shares fell 52.4% to $5.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.
- icad ICAD stock fell 23.08% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock fell 22.77% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $87.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- PDS Biotechnology PDSB shares fell 19.79% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Harrow HROW shares decreased by 18.92% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares decreased by 17.76% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
