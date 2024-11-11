12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock increased by 63.8% to $0.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Avalon Holdings AWX shares rose 19.23% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ambipar Emergency AMBI shares moved upwards by 19.16% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.3 million.
- Bitcoin Depot BTM shares rose 16.66% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR stock moved upwards by 16.61% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
- Freightos CRGO stock increased by 13.14% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.
Losers
- Northann NCL shares declined by 12.0% to $0.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock fell 9.1% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sky Harbour Group SKYH shares declined by 8.98% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $305.2 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock declined by 8.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares decreased by 7.17% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Simpple SPPL stock fell 7.02% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
