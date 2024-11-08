12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock increased by 30.8% to $11.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Canoo GOEV shares increased by 23.35% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Potbelly PBPB stock rose 22.49% to $10.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cango CANG shares increased by 21.62% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Xponential Fitness XPOF shares increased by 20.23% to $15.27. The company's market cap stands at $489.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 17.07% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
Losers
- Nxu NXU stock decreased by 45.5% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- FIGS FIGS stock fell 29.02% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $809.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- One Group Hospitality STKS stock decreased by 17.1% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Serve Robotics SERV stock decreased by 15.75% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock decreased by 13.39% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Under Armour UAA shares declined by 11.51% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
