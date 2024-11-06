12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 134.6% to $4.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock increased by 91.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares moved upwards by 68.99% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Phunware PHUN stock moved upwards by 27.31% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.
- Qualys QLYS shares increased by 20.79% to $154.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares moved upwards by 17.9% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
Losers
- JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS shares fell 17.4% to $23.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares declined by 17.33% to $22.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares decreased by 16.54% to $15.75. The company's market cap stands at $902.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ shares decreased by 15.25% to $13.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.8 million.
- First Solar FSLR shares decreased by 14.78% to $184.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares declined by 12.58% to $9.18. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
