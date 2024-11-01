12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Athira Pharma ATHA stock rose 50.3% to $0.64 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- ChromaDex CDXC shares increased by 45.55% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares rose 27.44% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- GRI Bio GRI shares rose 26.41% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Pro-Dex PDEX stock moved upwards by 25.53% to $38.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD stock increased by 20.73% to $14.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares fell 35.1% to $1.26 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.2 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX stock declined by 22.44% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Myriad Genetics MYGN stock decreased by 21.57% to $17.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock fell 14.0% to $14.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares decreased by 13.42% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Beyond Air XAIR shares decreased by 12.38% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
