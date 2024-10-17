12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock rose 6.1% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares increased by 5.92% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 4.99% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 4.97% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.12.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 7.4% to $0.19 during Thursday's after-market session.
- Vision Marine VMAR shares declined by 6.28% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Designer Brands DBI shares fell 5.12% to $5.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares declined by 4.91% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock declined by 4.66% to $9.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND stock decreased by 4.48% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
