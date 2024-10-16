11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares rose 36.7% to $5.62 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
- REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 20.69% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- Container Store Group TCS stock rose 18.45% to $12.67. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- Mondee Hldgs MOND shares moved upwards by 17.39% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares increased by 16.99% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
Losers
- Jiade JDZG stock decreased by 25.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Children's Place PLCE stock declined by 21.99% to $10.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 million.
- JX Luxventure JXJT shares declined by 20.18% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 19.57% to $0.18.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock decreased by 13.07% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
