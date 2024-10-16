12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Saiheat SAIH shares rose 56.9% to $0.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 36.64% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Luna Innovations LUNA shares increased by 31.27% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
- Alarum Technologies ALAR shares increased by 26.95% to $15.87. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 20.83% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 20.42% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
Losers
- Silvaco Group SVCO shares fell 28.7% to $7.89 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $207.4 million.
- Penguin Solutions PENG stock declined by 24.63% to $15.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zapata Computing Holdings ZPTA shares decreased by 17.43% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock declined by 12.07% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock fell 9.55% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million.
- Orangekloud Technology ORKT stock declined by 8.93% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
