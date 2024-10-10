12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Jet AI JTAI shares moved upwards by 95.5% to $0.18 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares moved upwards by 32.46% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares rose 31.36% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- GXO Logistics GXO shares moved upwards by 14.48% to $58.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Symbotic SYM shares increased by 14.18% to $26.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Turbo Energy TURB stock moved upwards by 13.47% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
Losers
- Momentus MNTS shares fell 26.8% to $0.78 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR stock declined by 16.97% to $0.27.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI shares declined by 12.59% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX shares decreased by 8.68% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 8.46% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.
- Simpple SPPL shares decreased by 7.99% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
