12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WW International WW stock increased by 43.1% to $1.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares increased by 26.49% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 21.05% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares moved upwards by 13.43% to $70.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS stock rose 10.85% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 7.46% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
Losers
- Sony Gr SONY shares decreased by 80.0% to $19.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $573.1 billion.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC stock fell 36.91% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Kidpik PIK shares decreased by 16.9% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock declined by 14.6% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Container Store Group TCS shares declined by 7.7% to $8.52. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock declined by 6.45% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
