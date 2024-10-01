12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Beachbody Co BODI stock increased by 18.0% to $6.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Tuniu TOUR shares increased by 9.85% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million.
- Culp CULP shares increased by 7.02% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.
- SunCar Tech Gr SDA shares increased by 6.44% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM stock increased by 6.38% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Vision Marine VMAR stock increased by 6.12% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
Losers
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock declined by 11.0% to $2.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEP stock declined by 8.05% to $40.0.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock fell 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock decreased by 4.92% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares fell 4.56% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares decreased by 4.43% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in