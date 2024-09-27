12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock moved upwards by 32.7% to $1.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 11.48% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock increased by 8.68% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares rose 8.01% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Global Mofy AI GMM shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock rose 6.46% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
Losers
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares fell 6.6% to $1.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock decreased by 4.88% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares declined by 4.64% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Motorsport Games MSGM stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Treasure Global TGL shares fell 3.13% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Skillz SKLZ shares decreased by 3.0% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $96.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
