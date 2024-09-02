12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Farmmi FAMI stock rose 8.7% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- S&W Seed SANW shares moved upwards by 8.65% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Reborn Coffee REBN stock increased by 7.03% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares rose 6.54% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Steakholder Foods STKH shares increased by 3.94% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences GHSI stock rose 3.89% to $14.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
Losers
- Elevai Labs ELAB shares fell 8.0% to $0.24 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Maison Solutions MSS stock declined by 7.61% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Splash Beverage Group SBEV stock declined by 6.7% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Real Good Food RGF shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Shineco SISI shares declined by 4.63% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Upexi UPXI stock fell 3.76% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in