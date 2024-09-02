12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 27.0% to $0.75 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 20.39% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.5 million.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY stock rose 13.55% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares moved upwards by 13.28% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- VOXX International VOXX shares increased by 12.83% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares increased by 9.98% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
Losers
- Sunlands Technology STG stock declined by 39.8% to $4.73 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB shares declined by 20.59% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- Four Seasons Education FEDU stock fell 19.9% to $17.61. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- TH International THCH shares decreased by 11.04% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares fell 9.71% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- BARK BARK stock declined by 9.02% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $288.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
