12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $6.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares rose 17.62% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million.
- LogicMark LGMK stock moved upwards by 14.96% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Synaptogenix SNPX stock increased by 14.95% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
- Biomea Fusion BMEA shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $8.49. The company's market cap stands at $307.4 million.
Losers
- NuCana NCNA shares declined by 48.3% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 27.95% to $0.98.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock declined by 15.18% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares decreased by 7.69% to $20.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.2 million.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY shares fell 7.5% to $265.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 billion.
- Exicure XCUR shares declined by 6.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
