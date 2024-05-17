12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Tetra Tech TTEK shares increased by 21.8% to $268.19 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock increased by 8.19% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Forward Air FWRD shares increased by 5.11% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $396.8 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock rose 4.31% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million.
Losers
- Nuburu BURU stock declined by 14.1% to $0.18 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 5.94% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT stock decreased by 5.66% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- FTC Solar FTCI shares declined by 4.88% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares decreased by 4.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares fell 4.52% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in