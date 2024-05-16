12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares moved upwards by 205.8% to $1.56 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- SINTX Techs SINT shares moved upwards by 31.66% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Nanoviricides NNVC stock increased by 23.56% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Scorpius Holdings SCPX shares moved upwards by 23.35% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Onconetix ONCO stock moved upwards by 23.29% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock increased by 19.98% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Eyenovia EYEN stock decreased by 24.1% to $0.81 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock decreased by 22.17% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Omeros OMER stock decreased by 20.99% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elicio Therapeutics ELTX shares fell 17.31% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Biotricity BTCY stock decreased by 11.41% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock decreased by 10.22% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
