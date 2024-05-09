12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Getaround GETR stock increased by 38.1% to $0.28 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Array Technologies ARRY stock rose 8.31% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Bloom Energy BE stock moved upwards by 8.17% to $12.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- RB Global RBA shares rose 5.58% to $77.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT shares rose 5.41% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $511.2 million.
Losers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 20.2% to $0.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares declined by 15.07% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 7.76% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 7.0% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock declined by 4.51% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares declined by 3.04% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
