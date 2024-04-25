12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Snap SNAP shares increased by 25.4% to $14.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Alphabet GOOGL stock moved upwards by 11.82% to $174.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Alphabet GOOG stock rose 11.52% to $176.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 trillion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Pinterest PINS stock increased by 7.38% to $35.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 billion.
- MoneyHero MNY stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
Losers
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares decreased by 7.2% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock declined by 6.15% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Taboola.com TBLA shares fell 5.0% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- NFT MI shares decreased by 3.56% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Society Pass SOPA stock declined by 2.68% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares declined by 2.56% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
