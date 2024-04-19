12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mobile-health Network MNDR shares rose 15.0% to $31.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Galera Therapeutics GRTX stock increased by 9.13% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 8.54% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock CPHI stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.34.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares increased by 6.17% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares increased by 6.04% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $264.6 million.
Losers
- Vaxxinity VAXX shares decreased by 10.7% to $0.43 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP stock declined by 9.26% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares decreased by 8.24% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 7.17% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Clene CLNN stock decreased by 6.94% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Metagenomi MGX stock fell 5.67% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
