12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock increased by 80.0% to $0.81 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares increased by 8.33% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 3.48% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
Losers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares decreased by 6.1% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Marti Techs MRT shares decreased by 5.29% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr CACO shares fell 3.85% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares decreased by 3.49% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT stock declined by 2.98% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- JanOne JAN shares decreased by 2.27% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
