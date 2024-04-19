12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares increased by 11.9% to $1.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Quantum QMCO shares moved upwards by 7.09% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- EMCORE EMKR shares increased by 6.68% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Banzai International BNZI shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- WaveDancer WAVD stock increased by 4.63% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Axcelis Technologies ACLS stock increased by 4.54% to $99.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 11.5% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- VIA optronics VIAO shares fell 6.31% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock decreased by 5.19% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares declined by 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.
- GRIID Infrastructure GRDI stock fell 3.21% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
- Red Cat Hldgs RCAT shares declined by 2.68% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
