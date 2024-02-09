12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 65.8% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares moved upwards by 30.85% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

SunCar Tech Gr SDA stock moved upwards by 12.77% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $629.9 million.

AMMO POWW stock moved upwards by 11.31% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $291.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Soho House SHCO shares moved upwards by 10.8% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Youdao DAO stock rose 9.82% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.0 million.

Losers

Children's Place PLCE shares decreased by 48.0% to $10.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $128.1 million.

Expedia Group EXPE shares decreased by 18.91% to $129.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Newell Brands NWL stock declined by 16.99% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Volcon VLCN shares declined by 16.41% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBLP shares declined by 14.63% to $0.91.

