12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sunworks SUNW stock moved upwards by 155.5% to $0.14 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 58.8% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

1847 Holdings EFSH shares moved upwards by 24.63% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Intuitive Machines LUNR stock moved upwards by 19.84% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $132.3 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 19.37% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 19.25% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Losers

Virco Mfg VIRC shares decreased by 20.1% to $9.3 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $152.0 million.

Roma Green Finance ROMA shares fell 17.55% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

KULR Tech Gr KULR stock decreased by 14.1% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 12.04% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

Lichen China LICN shares fell 11.57% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock fell 11.08% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

