12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV shares moved upwards by 30.1% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 30.1% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock rose 12.31% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

stock rose 12.31% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. NuCana NCNA stock rose 9.73% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

stock rose 9.73% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares increased by 9.07% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

shares increased by 9.07% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. 60 Degrees SXTP stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Acutus Medical AFIB stock rose 6.65% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Losers

Biophytis BPTS stock fell 13.4% to $0.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

stock fell 13.4% to $0.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. Bone Biologics BBLG shares declined by 11.46% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

shares declined by 11.46% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares fell 9.2% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

shares fell 9.2% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Trinity Biotech TRIB stock decreased by 7.76% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock decreased by 7.76% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Celularity CELU stock declined by 7.39% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.

stock declined by 7.39% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.