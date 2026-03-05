MiniMed Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MMED) IPO will take place March, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MMED.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $25.00 and $28.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 02, 2026.

About MiniMed Group, Inc

MiniMed Group, Inc is a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes.

