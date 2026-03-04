MiniMed Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MMED) IPO will take place March, 05 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MMED.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $25.00 and $28.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 01, 2026.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About MiniMed Group, Inc
MiniMed Group, Inc is a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.