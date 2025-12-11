Preview: Buda Juice, Llc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Buda Juice, LLC (NYSE:BUDA) IPO will take place December, 12 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker BUDA.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $7.50 and $9.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on June 10, 2026.

About Buda Juice, LLC

Buda Juice is pioneering the UltraFreshTM juice category through our end-to-end cold chain platform that delivers always cold, freshly crafted juice, lemonades and wellness shots to grocery retailers in Texas.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.