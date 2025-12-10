Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:LMRI) IPO will take place December, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LMRI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $17.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on June 09, 2026.

About Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc is one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services.1 Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.