Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:CDNL) IPO will take place December, 10 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CDNL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on June 08, 2026.

About Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc a comprehensive suite of infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and state infrastructure markets and operations leverage a large highly skilled workforce and a fleet of specialized equipment to deliver wet utility installations, as well as grading, site clearing, erosion control, drilling and blasting, paving, and other related site services.

