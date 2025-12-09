Jm Group Limited IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

JM Group Limited (NYSE:JMG) IPO will take place December, 10 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker JMG.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on June 08, 2026.

About JM Group Limited

JM Group Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered sourcing solutions provider. Aimed to promote better lifestyle choices for consumers

