Preview: Jm Group Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

JM Group Limited (NYSE:JMG) IPO will take place December, 09 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker JMG.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on June 07, 2026.
About JM Group Limited
JM Group Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered sourcing solutions provider. Aimed to promote better lifestyle choices for consumers
