November 25, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd To Start Trading Tomorrow

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd (NASDAQ:RGNT) IPO will take place November, 26 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RGNT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $10.00 and $12.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 25, 2026.

About Regentis Biomaterials Ltd

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore the health and enhance quality of life of patients.

