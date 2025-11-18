Gloo Holdings, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Gloo Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GLOO) IPO will take place November, 19 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker GLOO.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $10.00 and $12.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 18, 2026.

About Gloo Holdings, Inc

Gloo's mission is to build the leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem.purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives.

