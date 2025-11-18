Regentis Biomaterials Ltd To Start Trading Tomorrow

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd (NASDAQ:RGNT) IPO will take place November, 19 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RGNT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $10.00 and $12.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 18, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Regentis Biomaterials Ltd

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore the health and enhance quality of life of patients.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.