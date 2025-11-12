Firefly Automatix, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

FireFly Automatix, Inc (NASDAQ:FFLY) IPO will take place November, 13 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FFLY.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $6.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 12, 2026.

About FireFly Automatix, Inc

FireFly Automatix, Inc have been passionate about becoming a leader in the turfgrass industry as a firm that designs, manufactures, sells and supports products that we believe have the potential to disrupt the turf harvesting, sports turf and golf markets through automation, robotics and both labor cost savings and energy efficiency.

