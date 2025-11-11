Preview: Off The Hook Ys Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Off The Hook YS Inc (NYSE:OTH) IPO will take place November, 12 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker OTH.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 11, 2026.

About Off The Hook YS Inc

Off The Hook YS Inc operates as a nationwide leader in the yacht and boat dealership industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services that spans the entire boat value chain. With 9 physical locations strategically situated across the United States and brokers operating nationwide, OTHYS provides unparalleled reach and accessibility to clients in every corner of the country and is now one of the largest marine wholesaler in existence.

