November 10, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Dt House Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

DT House Limited (NASDAQ:DTDT) IPO will take place November, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker DTDT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 10, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About DT House Limited

DT House Limited provide corporate consultancy services encapsulating environmental, social and governance-related aspects (commonly known as "ESG") to enterprises and corporations with the purpose of unlocking greater business resiliency and sustainable cost savings along with revenue generating opportunities.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved