Billiontoone, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

BillionToOne, Inc (NASDAQ:BLLN) IPO will take place November, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BLLN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $49.00 and $55.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 05, 2026.

About BillionToOne, Inc

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule. This leap forward addresses a fundamental limitation in healthcare – the inability to detect sparse but clinically crucial disease signals in cfDNA.

