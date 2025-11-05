Evommune, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Evommune, Inc (NYSE:EVMN) IPO will take place November, 06 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker EVMN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 05, 2026.

About Evommune, Inc

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria ("CSU"), atopic dermatitis ("AD") and ulcerative colitis ("UC"). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

