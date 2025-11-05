November 5, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Evommune, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Evommune, Inc (NYSE:EVMN) IPO will take place November, 06 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker EVMN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 05, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Evommune, Inc

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria ("CSU"), atopic dermatitis ("AD") and ulcerative colitis ("UC"). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved