Preview: Exzeo Group, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Exzeo Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XZO) IPO will take place November, 05 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker XZO.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 04, 2026.

About Exzeo Group, Inc

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem.

