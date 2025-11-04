Preview: Exzeo Group, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Exzeo Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XZO) IPO will take place November, 05 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker XZO.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 04, 2026.
About Exzeo Group, Inc
Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem.
